Australian games industry remained strong despite COVID-19 impact

gamesindustry.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade body IGEA reported a year of stability and even growth in the Australian games industry over the past 12 months, despite challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 62% of the Australian studios surveyed for the IGEA study reported stable or increased revenue in the last year, compared to 33% for the same period the year before. 63% of the established studios surveyed had plans to increase staff in the short term, and only 4% were planning on staff redundancies.

