Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The NCAA Has No Idea What to Do About NIL, the NFL Combine Might Be On the Move, and the Pac-12 is Filled With Big Babies

By Johnny Ginter
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe call to the bullpen has been made. Sometimes the grind can wear down your brittle bones into dust, and you've gotta call in the cavalry to make sure that this whole thing gets taken care of. A clarion call for help that echoes over the tubes of the internet has reached my ears, and as per usual I am more than happy to climb out of my bath tub filled with piles of cash and sapphires and rubies and bail you out, much like Cincinnatus before me.

www.elevenwarriors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mark Emmert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Nil#Cbs Sports#Scotus#Indy#Steak House#Un American#Stevehelwagen#Pac 12#Boise State#Ohio State#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Passes Away!

One thing we try to cover extensively on Pro Sports extra is the passing of athletes in professional sports. While it is something that is never fun to do, we still feel it is important to report the news. Unfortunately last month, one in particular slipped through the cracks and...
NFLEast Bay Times

Pac-12 football outlook: Ranking the top transfers for the 2021 season (it’s not all about the quarterbacks)

Two weeks from the transfer deadline, the Hotline finally has mustered the courage to make sense of the player movement across Pac-12 rosters. By our count, more than 50 transfers have joined the conference for the 2021 season. While the vast majority will function in limited roles, some to-be-determined number — maybe it’s five; perhaps it’s 12 or 15 — will have a significant impact.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Lions Sign Linebacker Reggie Gilbert

The Detroit Lions have added depth to their linebackers room, as the team announced the signing of free agent Reggie Gilbert on Monday afternoon. Gilbert played collegiately at Arizona, where he started 47 of 57 games. He recorded 143 tackles, 89 of which were solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
College Sportslanereport.com

What is NIL and how might it fundamentally change NCAA sports?

Most avid college sports fans are aware that NCAA athletes might soon be able to make money from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), but opinions about the effect of this change (if it happens) range from salvation to ruination of NCAA sports. The NCAA has long been considering changing...
College Sportschatsports.com

Saturday Quickies: NCAA moves on NIL Edition

NIL is closing in for a number of states in the South as well as California. On July first student-athletes in Florida, Texas, California and a few other states will be able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness while the rest of the country remains in a holding pattern.
College SportsESPN

Everything you need to know about the NCAA's NIL debate

College sports is in the midst of its most significant changes in a generation. Current athletes, the NCAA, state legislators and members of Congress have all proposed rules that would provide athletes with varying degrees of new protections and opportunities to make money by selling their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights while playing in college.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

NFL Scouting Combine Appears To Be On The Move

The NFL is no longer just about the game of football. It’s a full-blown business. This isn’t anything new. As the game has grown in popularity, viewing convenience, and coverage, it has become a titan in the sports business world. But, as is the case anywhere in business, when you know you have something good and start to see rapid growth, you start thinking about how you can optimize revenue in every area.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Herbstreit leaves team

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship.  The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with (...)
College Sportsedglentoday.com

NCAA moving toward hyperlocal solution to NIL as placeholder

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, a hyperlocal approach to allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules. The latest strategy to provide clarity to a dramatic change in NCAA policy...
NFLtigernet.com

Oh what a mess the NCAA has on their hands...

After spending 2 years trying to figure out the NIL issues/recommendations, the NCAA is getting some last minute advice from 3 of the Power 5 conference commissioners (SEC, ACC, and PAC12) to scrap the NCAA developed plan for a new one:. "A working group appointed by the NCAA spent the...