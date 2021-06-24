The NCAA Has No Idea What to Do About NIL, the NFL Combine Might Be On the Move, and the Pac-12 is Filled With Big Babies

The call to the bullpen has been made. Sometimes the grind can wear down your brittle bones into dust, and you've gotta call in the cavalry to make sure that this whole thing gets taken care of. A clarion call for help that echoes over the tubes of the internet has reached my ears, and as per usual I am more than happy to climb out of my bath tub filled with piles of cash and sapphires and rubies and bail you out, much like Cincinnatus before me.