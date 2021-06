The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is the bestseller in the Indian lineup of the German car manufacturer. Mercedes-Benz is determined to do well in India and that is in line with its growth prospects this year despite the hurdles caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. The company is targeting year-over-year growth of more than 50% in 2021, thanks to all the new launches the German brand has planned for this year. Mercedes-Benz India has already recorded growth of 34% in the first quarter of CY2021 by selling 3,193 new cars in the January-March period. Mercedes-Benz India has already reaffirmed its intention to stick to its initial plan to launch 15 new and updated models this year and in turn fill some crucial white spaces in its product line. And all of the major business volume drivers are already operational in our market.