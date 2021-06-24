Cancel
Britney Spears Tells A Judge That She Wants Her Life Back

By Andrew Limbong
nprillinois.org
 4 days ago

Britney Spears was finally heard yesterday. In a legal proceeding, the pop star broke her silence on her conservatorship, the court-dictated legal agreement that places her father in charge of every aspect of her life. Spears described having no autonomy over her own choices. NPR arts reporter Andrew Limbong is here with more on this. Hi, Andrew.

www.nprillinois.org
