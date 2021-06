A 76-year-old Black woman only enjoyed less than two months as a free woman before she was sent back to prison for not answering her phone. Gwen Levi first made media headlines in May when she was released from prison after serving 16 years due to the CARES act, USA Today reported. She was among the 4,500 prisoners sent to home confinement as a precaution to spreading COVID-19 in jails.