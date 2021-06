Microsoft has this month unveiled a new Xbox accessory in the form of the Xbox Mini Fridge, styled on the new generation of Xbox Series X and Series S games consoles. The Xbox fridge is powered by “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture” according to the promotional teaser and has been designed to hold 10, 12-ounce cans of your favourite brew. “Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges,” wrote Aaron Greenberg, general manager of games marketing at Xbox, via Twitter.