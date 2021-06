Many iPhone users want the "iPhone 13" to be named something else, although only a small percentage view the name superstitiously, according to a new survey. A total of 74% of respondents in the survey, which was carried out by SellCell, said they hoped "iPhone 13" will be named something else. The respondents also voted for the best potential name, with "iPhone (2021)" taking the top spot with 38% of the vote. Only about 18% of respondents actually have superstitions about the number 13, however. That represents one in five Apple users.