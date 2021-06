Back in April, Taylor Swift proved she was serious about re-recording all her albums with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a nearly note-perfect re-creation of her Grammy-winning 2008 sophomore LP Fearless. At times she has seemed to be hinting that 2014’s 1989 would be next, but it turns out 2012’s Red is the one. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” she writes. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long” — presumably a reference to the long-rumored extended version of “All Too Well.”