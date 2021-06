As companies around the tech industry start to make plans to return to the office, or to embrace a remote future, they're being forced to evaluate their work tools and processes all over again. Some companies are eager to get back to the way things were, but Patrick Stokes, the head of platform at Salesforce, said that's not the norm. "I think most are seeing this as a moment in time when it's good to be really introspective," he said, "and say, 'Are we as efficient as we possibly could have been?'"