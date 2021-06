BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect for today due to the hot and humid conditions expected. Do your best to stay cool and stay hydrated today! West/southwesterly winds will provide us with a hot and humid Monday. Temperatures are expected to top off in the mid-80s to low 90s this afternoon with dewpoints reaching the upper 60s to low 70s making for a very tropical feeling day. Heat Index values (what the air feels like to us with humidity factored in) will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s in spots this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours as a weak cold front slowly drops southward across the state Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms may become severe with the main threat being the potential for damaging wind gusts. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down shortly after sunset followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Areas of fog will be possible tonight too especially in areas that receive some showers and thunderstorms during the day. It will be a warm and muggy night with low temperatures only dropping to the mid-60s to low 70s.