Tupelo, MS

First-time restaurant owners open new business during pandemic

By Danny McArthur Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affected marginalized people in our communities.

DORSEY • Chioke Vaughn always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. COVID-19 tried to delay that goal.

Tried.

Vaughn, cook and owner, and co-owner Nina Ruff opened Da’ Lunch Plate in Dorsey in March 2020, almost a week before COVID-19 hit.

“We knew COVID was here, but we didn’t know the severity of it,” Ruff said.

Born and raised in East Tupelo, Vaughn always loved cooking. He hails from a family of cooks, and said his passion for food was always there. Even before opening his restaurant, he would cook and deliver plates of food to people he knew.

Turning that passion into a business only seemed natural.

“It was a dream. I’ve wanted to run my own restaurant,” Vaughn said. “I’m more of a Southern-style cook, I like to do a lot of homemade cooking, from scratch. I’ll just get in the kitchen and just cook.”

The name, Da’ Lunch Plate, comes from Vaughn, who likes to cook “whatever things you put on your lunch plate” rather than stick to a particular menu. Vaughn describes his restaurant as a fish and steakhouse, cooking items such as grilled or fried shrimp, steak, pork chops, chicken and broccoli, and serving soul food on Sundays.

Vaughn and Ruff met in high school, then reconnected 19 years later through a mutual friend. Now eight years into that reunion, the two decided to have each other’s back in any and all endeavors, Ruff said.

That included opening a restaurant.

Ruff, a native of Dorsey and Mooreville, knew her hometown was a good location to open an eatery. People who live in small communities don’t have a lot of options when it comes to eating outside the home. Not unless they want to travel.

“I wasn’t sure at first, but people got to eat, and with this area, I know a lot of people go to Tupelo, Fulton, Amory because there’s nothing directly in the town, but it’s picking up now that people know we’re out here,” Vaughn said.

Initial plans were to open a food truck, but when a building became available, Ruff said it was an opportunity they couldn’t let pass.

Those first months mostly focused on renovation and survival. Using their savings, Vaughn and Ruff began buying items for the restaurant. Because of COVID-19, shipping was delayed: all their equipment arrived late, and they struggled to even get their hands on basic supplies. Texas Toast, for instance.

Da’ Lunch Plate was just a shell, operating as a fish fry mostly, as the restaurant was gutted, roof repaired and the building painted both inside and out. By May, Da’ Lunch Plate had a soft opening, offering carry-out only.

But in late 2020, cases of COVID-19 spiked, largely because of holiday gatherings. Business at the fledgling restaurant slowed tremendously, Ruff said.

She feared they’d have to close their doors.

“I was nervous,” she said. “I was nervous about the impact of COVID, of it we were going to be able to stay open. It was a really, really trying time.”

But they survived those lean times, and business has since picked up. As people started wanting to dine in person, Vaughn and Ruff made sure to have Lysol and hand sanitizer in every room and spaced out tables.

Opening the restaurant taught Ruff and Vaughn a lot. Cooking is easy, but learning W-2s, taxes, and what is needed to run a business as first time business owners was not, the two said.

Like a lot of restaurants, Da’ Lunch Plate also had issues hiring people. Ruff lives in Olive Branch and works as a supervisor at a Veterans Affairs’ hospital, but tries to come in when she’s needed. Vaughn, who works two other jobs, is used to sleeping only a few hours, but opening the restaurant stretched even his limits.

Vaccinations opened business up more. Ruff, who is vaccinated, said it’s a lot more comforting to be open as she hears more customers and other people also get vaccinated. However, overall vaccination rates remain low within the state. Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate in the nation, with only 30% of the population fully vaccinated as of June 23, according to the Mississippi Department of Health. The vaccination rate for Itawamba County, where Dorsey is located, is lower: Only 24% of the residents there are fully vaccinated.

Despite challenges, Da’ Lunch Plate has managed to thrive. For Ruff, it’s been worth opening to hear people excited to have another local restaurant in a rural area where there aren’t many from which to choose.

“It feels good to hear that,” she said. “Then you get to see a lot of old classmates and people who knew me as a young girl or knew my grandparents, and that goes a long way as well.”

The restaurant currently has five employees, with everyone being local. Ruff hopes to see the restaurant continue to grow so they can hire more people and offer them an opportunity to work in their community.

For Vaughn, the goal is to give back to the community, and maybe inspire young people who want to cook. He hopes to eventually work in the restaurant full time. Once the restaurant becomes established, his next goal is to offer a scholarship fund to local schools.

“I want to make this Dorsey’s community restaurant,” Vaughn said.

