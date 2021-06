For anyone who has ever tuned in to watch a game, it has been clear for many decades now that baseball is so much more than the sum of its parts. What is, on paper, a relatively straightforward bat and ball game between eighteen players has long since grown into something that cannot be so readily defined. More than a sport, it represents an American institution – the nation’s pastime – and one that has been in development, and continues to evolve, since 1800s.