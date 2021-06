CEO and Co-Founder at Affine, an AI evangelist, business builder, and entrepreneur at heart. Ensuring growth by transformative solutions. Just a decade ago, you would gloss through a TV Guide or ask a friend to recommend a new series worth watching. Cut to today; Over-the-top (OTT) platforms are equipped with a lot more data mining and understanding of viewers' preferences to make personalized show recommendations. AI-led recommendation engines have truly revolutionized how we consume content, and OTT is not the only segment that has undergone such a transformation. With its far-reaching impact across industry segments, AI has unleashed the Fourth Industrial Revolution and is changing business processes as well as how industries reimagine their customer's preferences.