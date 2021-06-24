Cancel
Meet the Startup Helping Farmers Make Money Off Their Land (But Not in the Way You Think)

Cover picture for the articleAfter Joel Holland stepped down as CEO from his stock images company in 2016, you could say he was burned out. The Arlington, Virginia-based company, Storyblocks, which he founded in 2009 made Inc.'s list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. seven years in a row, and he was looking for a break. So, he skipped town. In 2018, he and his wife--along with their two cats and pet ferrets--hopped in a RV and spent several the months traveling the lower 48 states, spending a night or two at a time packed amid farm lands or other privately-owned scenic lots offered up through an app called Harvest Hosts.

