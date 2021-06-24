Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Achieving digital equity means tackling 'tech poverty'

By Enrique Lores
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-third of the world's children have missed out on remote learning during the pandemic. This statistic further exposes the digital divide – not just reduced access to technology but crucially to the connections it enables. Public and private sector organizations need to invest in connectivity, hardware, content and digital literacy...

www.weforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Tech#Un Women#Digital Economy#Muralnet#Native American#Un Women#Hp Turn To Learn#Hp Life#The Hp Foundation#Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Cisco
Related
JobsFortune

Designing a digital-first workplace means putting employee needs first

As parts of the world continue to reopen and employees consider the transition back to the office, corporate leadership is grappling with a complex question: How can we create the ideal digital-first workplace?. Companies quickly adapted to fully remote work in the face of COVID-19, and for many, the transition...
Advocacytechinvestornews.com

Why we’re entering a significant moment in the fight for equity in tech

Reflecting on the first anniversary of 2020’s racial justice protests, venture capitalist and executive Ken Chenault says that the key “is going to be what happens in year two.”. In summer 2020, protests erupted across the U.S., sparked by the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and...
Healtharxiv.org

Achieving digital-driven patient agility in the era of big data

There is still a limited understanding of the necessary skill, talent, and expertise to manage digital technologies as a crucial enabler of the hospitals ability to adequately sense and respond to patient needs and wishes, i.e., patient agility. Therefore, this investigates how hospital departments can leverage a digital dy-namic capability to enable the departments patient agility. This study embraces the dynamic capabilities theory, develops a research model, and tests it accordingly using data from 90 clinical hospital departments from the Netherlands through an online survey. The model's hypothesized relationships are tested using structural equation modeling (SEM). The outcomes demonstrate the significance of digital dynamic capability in developing patient sensing and responding capabili-ties that, in turn, positively influence patient service performance. Outcomes are very relevant for the hospital practice now, as hospitals worldwide need to trans-form healthcare delivery processes using digital technologies and increase clinical productivity.
TechnologyComputerworld

Digital Transformation for High-Tech: Customers for Life

You would be hard-pressed to find a high-tech or software company that hasn’t applied a digital business strategy. But is it the right one? Download this guide and learn:. How to create a successful digital transformation strategy. Why customer-centricity matters. IT requirements for your data and apps.
Advocacyifad.org

Lack of digital infrastructure risks leaving millions of rural families in poverty – IFAD makes urgent call on International Day of Family Remittances

Rome, 16 June 2021 – Despite a massive increase in migrants sending money home via digital transfers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of their rural family members struggle to access the mobile banking services which could help lift them out of poverty. The President of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) today called for urgent investments in digital infrastructure and mobile services in developing countries to ensure rural families are not left behind.
Public HealthPosted by
EconoMonitor

Pandemic, Digital Transformation, Finance, and Taxing Tech

In just a few months’ time, the pandemic crisis brought about years of change in the way companies and private and public organizations in all sectors and regions operate. The financial industry is undergoing rapid technological change, a trend reinforced by the pandemic. The arguments and the political desire to...
Internetcampustechnology.com

Digital Promise Project to Promote Equity in Learning and Employment Records

Digital Promise, a nonprofit focused on closing the digital skills gap, is embarking on an effort to design and communicate the value of more equitable Learning and Employment Records (LERs). LERs are "digital records of an individual's skills, credentials, diplomas, and employment history that have the potential to strengthen or reinvent resumes by including verifiable data about achievements in real time," the organization explained in a news announcement.
Businessthebftonline.com

HP commits to accelerate digital equity for 150 m people by 2030

As part of its Sustainable Impact strategy, HP Inc has announced an ambitious goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. To help achieve its objective, the company announced the launch of HP PATH (Partnership and Technology for Humanity), an innovative accelerator program that will invest in local initiatives and partnerships to address challenges in underserved communities around the world focused on education, healthcare and the creation of economic opportunities.
EnvironmentRolling Stone

New Tech to Tackle the Climate Crisis

Here are seven emerging technologies that could help us kick the carbon habit. Climate change can make us feel hopeless. From superstorms and megafires to melting ice caps and rising seas, the ravages of global warming are only getting worse. If human activity is driving us to the brink, the good news is that humans are also developing and deploying new technologies that can help the world kick the carbon habit. We already have affordable, market-ready solutions like solar, wind, and hydropower — the massive deployment of which could make America carbon neutral by 2050. And there are new technologies on the near horizon that could accelerate our trajectory toward a green future. What follows are seven advances — from electric planes to “green” cement to tidal-power generation — that could make modern living more sustainable for our only planet.
AdvocacyUN News Centre

International Day of Family Remittances (16 June) - Lack of digital infrastructure risks leaving millions of poor rural families in poverty

Despite a massive 65% increase in migrants sending money home via digital transfers in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of their rural family members struggle to access mobile banking services which could help lift them out of poverty. On the International Day of Family Remittance (16th June) the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is calling on governments and the private sector to urgently invest in digital infrastructure and mobile services in developing countries to ensure rural families are not left behind.
InternetGovernment Technology

How Cisco Helped K-12 Districts Tackle the Digital Divide

Ensuring student connectivity during virtual and hybrid learning has been among the most pressing concerns for K-12 schools throughout the pandemic. And as they continue to grapple with digital inequity hindering student participation, districts have looked to public-private partnerships to help narrow the digital divide. Though millions of students have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: Internet: Pass bipartisan Digital Equity Act

Proposed federal legislation to close the digital divide has renewed interest after the pandemic laid bare the problems of uneven internet access. The Digital Equity Act, which was originally proposed in 2019, was reintroduced last week by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, Rob Portman and Angus King — a Democrat, Republican and Independent respectively.
Santa Clara County, CAsccoe.org

Digital Equity and Broadband for All Support

SAN JOSE, CA – In a press conference on 6/15/2021, leadership and stakeholders from public agencies throughout California, discussed ‘The Broadband for All’ initiative proposed by Governor Newsom, which would fast-track seven billion dollars to be used immediately towards building infrastructure that provides communities, regardless of income, with access to the internet. The leaders urged legislators to approve Governor Newsom’s detailed plan, which prioritizes federal relief money that needs to be spent immediately to fund a statewide, open-access “Middle Mile” fiber broadband network; greatly expanding internet service to under-and unserved homes and businesses.
BusinessTechCrunch

Perspectives on tackling Big Tech’s market power

The conversations brought together key regulatory leaders from Europe and the US — giving a glimpse of what the future shape of digital markets oversight might look like at a time when fresh blood has just been injected to chair the FTC so regulatory change is very much in the air (at least around tech antitrust).
Internetmartechseries.com

Tech CMOs Shift Marketing Efforts to The Digital Relationship

Interviews with tech CMOs and Marketers at large brands reveals a shift in marketing focus. Following detailed interviews with CMOs from large technology brands, five trends surfaced that reveal a shift. in focus from lead generation to building digital relationships. The 50+ page Technology CMO outlook report. unlocks deep insights...
Food & Drinksrockefellerfoundation.org

What does equity mean to you?

On June 19, 1865, we saw the official freedom of an enslaved people in the United States, and in 2021, for the first time in the country’s history, we will honor Juneteenth as a federal holiday. This offers an opportunity to examine the realities of Black life in America and around the world, and take actionable steps toward a more free, just, and equitable future.
Internetimd.org

How do we tackle digital’s crisis of trust?

Public and private sector actors must work together to adopt existing tech solutions for the crisis in trust, while fostering platforms for stronger stakeholder engagement and building more robust frameworks for legislation and self-regulation. We all need the digital world, but what type of digital world do we want?. For...
Technologycybernews.com

Why we need to tackle the digital skills divide

The demand for digital skills across every industry is continuously increasing. Employees are now challenged to embrace a career that consists of lifelong learning to thrive and survive in an always-online world. But the digital skills gap is widening and is reportedly responsible for the UK losing out on £63bn in GDP every year.