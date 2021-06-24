Achieving digital equity means tackling 'tech poverty'

There is still a limited understanding of the necessary skill, talent, and expertise to manage digital technologies as a crucial enabler of the hospitals ability to adequately sense and respond to patient needs and wishes, i.e., patient agility. Therefore, this investigates how hospital departments can leverage a digital dy-namic capability to enable the departments patient agility. This study embraces the dynamic capabilities theory, develops a research model, and tests it accordingly using data from 90 clinical hospital departments from the Netherlands through an online survey. The model's hypothesized relationships are tested using structural equation modeling (SEM). The outcomes demonstrate the significance of digital dynamic capability in developing patient sensing and responding capabili-ties that, in turn, positively influence patient service performance. Outcomes are very relevant for the hospital practice now, as hospitals worldwide need to trans-form healthcare delivery processes using digital technologies and increase clinical productivity.