Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

CSAH 6 Culvert Replacement Project Wrapping Up

By KRWC AM 1360
krwc1360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in Victor Township and those who travel through the area on CSAH 6 will be happy to know that traffic is expected to be allowed to use the roadway after completion of a culvert replacement that took more than a month longer than originally thought. The project was originally...

krwc1360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culvert#Csah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Ralls County, MOrallshe.com

Ralls County Route F is Closed for Emergency Culvert Replacement

Ralls County Route F is closed so crews can perform an emergency culvert replacement. The route will be closed from Kingbird Lane to Ralls County Route C until approximately 2:00 p.m. while work is being completed. Motorists will need to use alternate routes. Remember to never drive through high water....
PoliticsRed Wing Republican Eagle

Kenyon Township’s 20th Avenue culvert is being replaced

The Goodhue County Board acting as the Ditch Authority met in a special meeting to discuss the construction of the 20th Avenue culvert in Kenyon Township. The culvert construction is a part of the ongoing County Ditch 1 project. The board previously gave Lisa M. Hanni, Goodhue County surveyor, and...
Fairhope, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Crews in Fairhope wrap up projects ahead of storm

Folks in Fairhope are making the most of Thursday’s sun as the first tropical system of the season hits the coast this weekend. Construction crews throughout the city are doing the same, as they finish much needed repairs to the south bulkhead just in time. “A lot of communities are...
Denver, COregis.edu

Update on Carroll Hall Roof Replacement Project

After a delay in securing City and County permits, the Carroll Hall roof replacement project will begin with preliminary work on Thursday, June 17. Roof tear-off is expected on Monday, June 21. It is now estimated to finish on or before September 24, 2021 (weather dependent). From time to time,...
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Water-main valve replacement project announced for Shelby

The Shelby's Municipal Utilities Department announced an upcoming project set for Wednesday. "Water service will be shut-off for Main Street customers between Broadway and Gamble Streets this Wednesday, June 16th during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for water main valve replacements," the department said via email.
Politicshumboldtjournal.ca

RM of Torch River receives $324,000 for 31 replacement culverts

RM OF TORCH RIVER — The RM of Torch River will be replacing 31 aging or damaged culverts throughout the rural municipality to increase their capacity to handle any spring flooding. “Through our asset management plan we were able to identify those we had issues with,” said David Yorke, the...
Hiawatha, KShiawathaworldonline.com

Sales Tax Street Project working toward wrapping up for the year

The second year of street replacements in Hiawatha as part of the Sales Tax Street Project seems to be coming nearer to an end. Earlier this spring, AHRS and its subcontractors began work around town, performing several repairs and continuing with the planned street upgrades. The contractor started the season by extending the box culvert on North Fourth Street, then moved to the 100 block of north and south Eighth street.
Latrobe, PAlatrobebulletinnews.com

Paving for Latrobe's intersection improvement project to wrap up by July

Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford understands the community’s frustration over the milling that took place downtown during the week-long Mister Rogers Family Days celebration. But she noted during Monday’s city council meeting that road repairs “had to be our number one priority.”. “Progress is inconvenient, but the alternative is everything crumbles,”...
Trafficschemmer.com

Murray Viaduct Project: Replacement Bridge

Schemmer was retained by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to provide preliminary design services for a replacement bridge located on NE-1. The bridge will span the Union Pacific Railroad in Murray, Nebraska. The NDOT required the bridge to be reconstructed in a single construction season to reduce safety concerns due to winter driving conditions, especially to young drivers at the local high school. These issues were addressed during Preliminary Design with Schemmer, developing multiple design options and cost estimates. The eventual solution was to design the bridge utilizing Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) components to decrease the construction time. The pier cap, abutment caps and grade beams were all precast units fabricated off site, brought in and swung into place without the need of formwork or curing time. Precast units needed to accommodate construction under phased traffic conditions, complicated the design.
Lansing, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Bridge on CSAH 2 east of Lansing closed for repairs

A bridge on CSAH 2 east of the village of Lansing in Mower County is being closed to traffic for safety reasons. Mower County Public Works Director Mike Hanson stated in a news release that the closure, authorized by the County Board of Commissioners, is due to newly documented distress in the steel piling elements of the substructure holding up the bridge deck. Hanson stated that recent low water conditions in the Cedar River allowed inspectors to review the condition of the piling below the normal water line. The closure of the bridge and roadway is being implemented by County forces to allow for a more in-depth determination of what repairs are necessary and warranted to put the bridge back in service.