CSAH 6 Culvert Replacement Project Wrapping Up

Schemmer was retained by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to provide preliminary design services for a replacement bridge located on NE-1. The bridge will span the Union Pacific Railroad in Murray, Nebraska. The NDOT required the bridge to be reconstructed in a single construction season to reduce safety concerns due to winter driving conditions, especially to young drivers at the local high school. These issues were addressed during Preliminary Design with Schemmer, developing multiple design options and cost estimates. The eventual solution was to design the bridge utilizing Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) components to decrease the construction time. The pier cap, abutment caps and grade beams were all precast units fabricated off site, brought in and swung into place without the need of formwork or curing time. Precast units needed to accommodate construction under phased traffic conditions, complicated the design.