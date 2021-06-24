Top 10 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: June 24-30
Lauren Mitchell will return to The Blue Rooster this week, joined by keyboardist Michael Hensley, aka The Professor. The soul-blues singer is based in the Sarasota-Manatee area but has a national following, earning two Blues Blast Music Award nominations following the release of her 2017 album "Desire," including the Sean Costello Rising Star Award. Mitchell and Hensley will also perform as part of Van Wezel's Cabaret by the Bay series later in July. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24; The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota; $5; 941-388-7539; blueroostersrq.com.