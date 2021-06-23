We’re Facing a Shortage of Research Animals

June 16, 1946, in The Star: Unless something is done soon to relieve a critical shortage of animal feed, Calhoun County farmers might face the necessity of liquidating much of their livestock, a check of things revealed yesterday. General all over the nation, the feed shortage here, as in other sections of the country, is striking at the basic food supply — and likely reducing the supplies of meat, milk, butter and eggs by this fall. “It’s not only critical, it’s pathetic,” said one local feed dealer, referring to the tragic fate awaiting thousands of baby chicks who won’t be eating anytime soon. Also this date: According to Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton, the main goal during the past two years has been to improve attendance in the system’s institutions. Officials have apparently succeeded, for the average daily attendance reached the highest point in the history of Calhoun schools this past year: 7,155. Unfortunately, the system’s budget operates in part with a state allocation that’s been frozen for each of the last five years. It was calculated when the system had approximately 1,000 fewer students than today.