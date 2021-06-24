Windmill Library’s ‘Pinewood Vortex’ takes playful aim at the male-dominated realm of land art
Step right up, folks, to see the Pinewood Vortex. OK, well … you can’t actually see this mysterious tourist attraction in person—it’s located on private property along California’s Sacramento River. But you can experience the artifacts of the “50 Foot Hole,” “Pile o’ Sticks” and “The Longest Line in the World” for free at the Windmill Library. And you can purchase souvenirs relating to these odd feats of invention. A corresponding website, PinewoodVortex.com, keeps the story going. It’s all part of a sublime and satirical exhibition of land art by artists Kristin Hough and Faith Sponsler called Pinewood Vortex.lasvegasweekly.com