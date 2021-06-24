Cancel
Biogen expects slow Alzheimer's drug uptake, may reset price

By John Tozzi Bloomberg
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Biogen Inc. expects gradual uptake of its new Alzheimer’s disease drug in the U.S. and said it would consider adjusting its $56,000-a-year price if the medication is taken by more patients than anticipated. The disclosure in a company statement Wednesday is a signal the drugmaker wants to tamp down the...

www.messenger-inquirer.com
