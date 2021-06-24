Cancel
Nine months after lockdowns, U.S. births plummeted by 8%

By Alex Tanzi Bloomberg
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Nine months after the declaration of a national emergency due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. births fell by 8% in a month. The December drop marked an acceleration in declines in the second part of the year. For the full year, the number of babies born in the country fell 4% to about 3.6 million, the largest decline since 1973, according to a Wednesday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

