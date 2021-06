ST PAUL, Minn. — Nearly every creature on earth plays a part in the natural life cycle. The mayfly is a prime example, serving an essential role in the aquatic food web. As just-hatched nymphs, mayflies are ingested by invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds and mammals. Those that make it to the adult stage often serve as nutrition for birds and bats. Once the mass of swarming, mating adults dies there is a literal smorgasbord on the surface of many lakes and rivers when they often number in the millions.