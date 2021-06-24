Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may result in brief periods of reduced visibilities. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Story; Warren Line of Storms with Gusty Winds and Brief Heavy Rainfall At 436 AM CDT, automated weather stations reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jefferson to 9 miles northeast of Lake Panorama to 8 miles south of Guthrie Center. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Des Moines, Ames, West Des Moines, Ankeny, Urbandale, Johnston, Clive, Altoona, Waukee, Boone, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Grimes, Perry, Nevada, Jefferson, Adel, Guthrie Center, Windsor Heights and Carlisle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for central, south central, southwestern and west central Iowa.