Special Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster Line of Storms with Gusty Winds and Frequent Lightning At 357 AM CDT, the automated weather stations reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lakeside to 8 miles south of Black Hawk Lake to near Audubon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fort Dodge, Carroll, Perry, Jefferson, Adel, Sac City, Audubon, Rockwell City, Guthrie Center, Ogden, Lake City, Manson, Dallas Center, Manning, Coon Rapids, Glidden, Lake View, Panora, Gowrie and Lake Panorama. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for central and west central Iowa.