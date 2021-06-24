Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England vs Germany: Gary Neville picks his starting team for Euro 2020 last-16 game

By Adam Millington
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sa1TB_0adrjw4C00

England will host Germany on Tuesday at Wembley in Euro 2020 ’s round of 16 after Joachim Löw’s side drew 2-2 with Hungary last night.

After a frantic evening of football which saw the table change multiple times, they finished second behind France. Their total of four points was the same as Portugal, but they had defeated them in the group stage and thus finished higher.

And former England defender and now-pundit Gary Neville has weighed in with who he would select for the match, with a side different from what many would have expected.

Germany’s wing-backs have been the key to their football during this tournament, with Robin Gosens on the left especially important. His performance during the group game against Portugal was excellent and he would pose a threat against the usual back four used by Southgate.

With this in mind, Neville has suggested that England use a back three – or back five – with wing-backs to counter Germany’s strength – a formation which is similar to what was deployed at the 2018 world cup.

“Wing backs to match up / Engage Germany’s,” he tweeted on Thursday morning. “Saka and Sterling left higher in channels v Germany wide CB. Rice/Philips onto Kroos/ Gundagan.”

He has only selected an outfield starting lineup; Jordan Pickford has become the favourite in net and there is little chance of him not playing if fully fit.

Bukayo Saka’s stellar performance against the Czech Republic has already given Southgate a selection headache and Neville has opted to use him instead of Phil Foden on the right of the front three. It is a decision which many will support as he surely merits more minutes after playing at such an impressive game earlier this week.

Many had clamoured for Jack Grealish to play and were happy to see him start against the Czechs, but the ITV pundit has decided that he shouldn’t start in the Germany game. That is bound to be a controversial selection, yet one which has its merits: the double pivot has been successful at stopping oppositions from breaking through to the defence and it would not be worth losing that for the added attacking impetus.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will likely end up having to feature from the bench if they play at all against Germany. Their self-isolation periods after coming into contact with Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19, end the day before the game so they will not have had enough time in training with the rest of the team.

Neville’s suggested team in full:

Pickford, James, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Philips, Sterling, Kane, Saka

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joachim Löw
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Kroos Gundagan#Czechs#Itv#Philips#Sterling Kane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Germany
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gary Neville says there is a 'shadow' over Harry Maguire's chances of playing for England in Euro 2020 as he says Gareth Southgate 'can't bring him straight into a knockout game' after he was left on the bench against Scotland

Gary Neville has cast doubt over Harry Maguire featuring for England during the remainder of their Euro 2020 championships. The Manchester United defender had declared himself fit to participate against Scotland at Wembley, after being out since an injury he sustained against Aston Villa on May 9. However, Gareth Southgate...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gary Neville demands more 'energy, urgency and intensity' from England's supporting cast in bid to get the best out of Harry Kane at Euro 2020... and he claims any striker in the world would have struggled against Scotland due to 'massive' team drop-off

England must play with more intensity and more urgency if they are to unlock Harry Kane's potential at Euro 2020, according to Gary Neville. Kane has failed to score in England's opening two group matches and has found himself substituted off in both games following sub-par performances. Three Lions boss...
Soccernewpaper24.com

Euro 2020: Gary Neville says England will discover it ‘powerful’ to drop Bukayo Saka or Jack Grealish – NEWPAPER24

Gary Neville claims England’s attacking stars who helped spearhead them to victory over the Czech Republic can be powerful to drop heading into the last-16 of Euro 2020. Raheem Sterling scored the one purpose at Wembley following a transfer the place Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka – each making their first begins of the event – mixed on a powerful evening for the trio as England topped Group D.
SoccerTEAMtalk

Two big omissions, as Neville faces wrath for new England formation vs Germany

Gary Neville has revealed that he would change England’s formation from 4-3-3 to 5-2-3 for their crunch Euro 2020 clash with Germany. The historic rivals meet next Tuesday in the last 16 after securing progression from their respective groups. The Three Lions topped Group D, while Germany ended up second in Group F after a rollercoaster finale. Indeed, Joachim Low’s side faced an exit for much of Wednesday evening, but a 2-2 draw with Hungary spared their blushes.
Premier League90min.com

Gary Neville Frustrated With Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer Saga

Gary Neville has taken to social media to express his frustration over Jadon Sancho's prolonged transfer saga as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer, and Neville has claimed that he has "never been more bored by a transfer in my life" as he waits, along with every other United fan for the deal to finally go through.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England vs Scotland team news: Luke Shaw and Reece James start in key Euro 2020 clash

Luke Shaw and Reece James come into England’s starting line-up for the Euro 2020 group stage meeting with Scotland, as manager Gareth Southgate makes two changes at full-back.Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker drop out of the side which opened with a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.Tyrone Mings retains his place in the centre of defence despite the return to fitness of Harry Maguire, who is named among the substitutes.Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell are also named on the bench after being left out of Sunday’s 23-man matchday squad, while Kyle Walker, Ben White and Bukayo Saka...