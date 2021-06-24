Cancel
NFL

Steelers Podcast: Balancing the Steelers’ offensive and defensive production

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an NFL team, having a healthy balance between offense and defense is crucial. Just how will the 2021 Steelers do just that? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

