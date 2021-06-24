Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain [Tribeca 2021]

Jonah Feingold’s Dating & New York is a well-intentioned but uninteresting romantic comedy that attempts to mix traditional genre norms with millennial humor. The film follows Milo (Jaboukie Young-White) and Wendy (Francesca Reale), two single twenty-something-year-olds who meet on a dating app and hit it off, only to instantly stop contacting, or “ghost,” each other. Several weeks after their single date, Milo receives a text from Wendy out of the blue, asking him to meet her so they can talk over “urgent” matters. The two meet at a diner, where Wendy asks Milo if he’d be interested in signing a “Best Friends With Benefits” contract, meaning all the sexual and friendship benefits of a relationship without the relationship itself. Even though the two are searching for something completely different – Milo is looking for a serious relationship while Wendy is looking for anything but – Milo eventually signs the contract.