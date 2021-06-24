Cancel
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain [Tribeca 2021]

By Kaveh Jalinous
undertheradarmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Neville’s Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is a captivating and moving tribute to the chef, travel show host and author. The documentary mixes archival footage with interviews with Bourdain’s close friends and family to chronicle his extensive career. Initially starting as a chef at an average New York...

www.undertheradarmag.com
A First Look at the New Anthony Bourdain Documentary

I’ll never forget when Anthony Bourdain died three years ago this month. I woke up to the news and by the time I’d gotten to the Food52 offices, the whole world seemed to know. I was tasked with writing his official obituary for the site and to this day it’s the hardest article I’ve ever had to write.
Anthony Bourdain’s Les Halles to relaunch as pop-up

Anthony Bourdain’s former Manhattan restaurant, Brasserie Les Halles, is being recreated for one weekend in July — as part of a new documentary on the late food icon. The pop-up created by Focus Features and Resy will run July 9 – 11. The doc on the top toque and TV personality, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last weekend.
Anthony Bourdain doc 'an act of therapy' for an acute loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Morgan Neville was determined to approach his Anthony Bourdain documentary through a prism other than the TV personality's death. He wanted to make a celebration of Bourdain’s life. Not a forensic inquiry. Not a eulogy. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” premiered over the weekend at the Tribeca Festival, days after the three-year anniversary of Bourdain’s death. Just the debut of the film’s trailer prompted an outpouring of emotion — and millions of views within just days, a rarity for a documentary. Neville says he's come to see the film as “an act of therapy" for those that knew Bourdain up close or from afar.
Hamilton Harris on Revisiting and the Aftermath with The Kids Documentary | Tribeca 2021 [Exclusive Interview]

In 1995, the narrative film Kids from Larry Clark shook that cinematic world about the life of teens as they travel around New York City skating, drinking, smoking, and deflowering virgins. The film launched the careers of Chloe Sevigny and Rosario Dawson into fame. Not to mention, the movie used several real teens off the streets as their characters, including Hamilton Harris.
This Infamous Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Worked At Is Opening For A Limited Time

The late chef Anthony Bourdain is set to be the subject of a new film exploring his life, work, and travels nearly three years after his passing. Focus Features will release a new documentary about the star, entitled "Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain," on July 16. To celebrate the upcoming film, the infamous Brasserie Les Halles in New York City will open its doors again for one weekend only, according to Food & Wine.
Dating & New York [Tribeca 2021]

Jonah Feingold’s Dating & New York is a well-intentioned but uninteresting romantic comedy that attempts to mix traditional genre norms with millennial humor. The film follows Milo (Jaboukie Young-White) and Wendy (Francesca Reale), two single twenty-something-year-olds who meet on a dating app and hit it off, only to instantly stop contacting, or “ghost,” each other. Several weeks after their single date, Milo receives a text from Wendy out of the blue, asking him to meet her so they can talk over “urgent” matters. The two meet at a diner, where Wendy asks Milo if he’d be interested in signing a “Best Friends With Benefits” contract, meaning all the sexual and friendship benefits of a relationship without the relationship itself. Even though the two are searching for something completely different – Milo is looking for a serious relationship while Wendy is looking for anything but – Milo eventually signs the contract.
‘Last Film Show’ Review: An Indian Boy Discovers the Magic of Movies in a Timeless Ode to Cinema [Tribeca]

In Last Film Show, nine-year-old Samay (guileless newcomer Bhavin Rabari) stares wide-eyed at the screen in his dingy local theater, a whirlwind of magnificent images and Bollywood stars flashing before his eyes — Hrithik Roshan rides in on a horse, his clothes billowing behind him; Shah Rukh Khan stares down a gang of miscreants; Deepika Padukone kneels over an ornamental dish. It’s as if a light turns on inside his head as Samay stares at the screen, and he raises his hand as if to catch the light emitting from the projector. But then the illusion ends; two pairs of grubby hands grab him and throw him out of the theater for trying to catch a free show.
‘No Sudden Move’: A Thrilling Yet Thoughtful Throwback From Steven Soderbergh [Tribeca Review]

Easing back into moviemaking after the months-long covid shutdown seems like a mighty stressful proposition, and from the looks of the cast and crew credits for “No Sudden Move,” Steven Soderbergh decided to alleviate that stress by surrounding himself with people he knew. It’s a picture chock full of reunions: with his frequent star Don Cheadle, with Cheadle’s “Traffic” co-star Benicio del Toro, with Amy Seimetz (of the “Girlfriend Experience” TV adaptation), with Bill Duke of “High Flying Bird”; even Brendan Fraser was previously directed by Soderbergh, on a wonderful episode of the long-forgotten Showtime anthology series “Fallen Angels.” The script is by Ed Solomon, who penned the director’s HBO series “Mosaic”; the music is by his regular collaborator David Holmes; the producer is Casey Silver, who, as head of Universal Pictures, offered Soderbergh the picture that saved his career, “Out of Sight.” (And, of course, he.
Anthony Bourdain documentary 'Roadrunner' covers extreme highs and lows of chef and TV host who 'was addicted to everything'

There’s no happy ending, as the late Anthony Bourdain is heard saying in a new documentary about his life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun along the way. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” which premiered Friday at the Tribeca Festival, dives into the highs and lows of the chef-turned-TV host and world traveler who tragically took his life three years ago last week.
‘Creation Stories’ Offers A Stylish Take On The Familiar Rock Biopic Formula [Tribeca Review]

When attempting a biopic about a rock ‘n roll icon, there’s an inherent conflict of style and substance. Biopics are traditionally dramatic, yet glossy affairs that bring an air of prestige to every story, whether it’s the tale of a stuttering king, a cagey criminal, or the man who made McDonald’s an international chain. When it comes to encapsulating the decadence of the music industry, such pompous pretensions can hit all wrong. Shoving mold-breakers into the stodgy outlines of a biopic can result in losing the rebellious edge that made them such dazzling stars. (Looking at you, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”) Thankfully, the team behind “Creation Stories” aims to upend the conventional, delivering a bold biopic that’s frenetic energy captures the spirit of its hero, Scottish music producer Alan McGee.
‘Wolfgang’ Director David Gelb on Delving Into Wolfgang Puck’s Past, Making Documentaries Cinematic, and ‘Documentary Now’

David Gelb never intended to make documentaries. In fact, the filmmaker behind the Netflix docuseries Chef’s Table and the iconic Jiro Dreams of Sushi originally wanted to make big-budget movies. Which is why, as he revealed to me in a recent interview about his new documentary film Wolfgang, he worked as a production assistant on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. But while Gelb hasn’t yet made the leap to blockbusters, he brought the high production value and cinematic style of those kinds of films to the documentary medium, turning episodes of Chef’s Table into works of art all their own.
Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento shares birthday tribute for the late chef: ‘Missing you’

Asia Argento commemorated what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 65th birthday in a touching Instagram post. “Celebrating the most incredible man I have ever met. Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together,” Argento, 45, wrote on Friday, June 25. “I feel your presence and your strength. You shine so bright within me. I love you my A. Happy birthday.”
Watch this. Eat that: Anthony Bourdain documentary at Doc10 film festival demands a roadtrip

With Lincoln Square’s Davis Theater as home base, this annual Chicago documentary film fest will present eight titles between Friday and Sunday, with the hotly anticipated Anthony Bourdain cine-portrait “Roadrunner” capping the weekend at 7 p.m. Sunday. Go to doc10.org for the full schedule and ticket availability; also, check out the adjoining Carbon Arc Bar & Board restaurant, which is really good and totally handy before, between or after screenings. Sorry, Louisa, I don’t usually stick my nose in the food part of this! What’s on your Lincoln Square radar, besides possible UFOs? We should point out for the record that in our line of work, UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Opinion. Davis Theater, 4614 N Lincoln Ave., (773) 769-3999, doc10.org — Michael Phillips.
Score Free Access to anl Advance Screening of Roadrunner

Get registered for a chance to score an admit two pass to an advance screening of “Roadrunner” on July 13th at PFS Bourse Theatre at 7pm. ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN, is an extraordinarily moving documentary by Academy Award-winning director, Morgan Neville. It will open in movie theaters on July 16th. Anthony Bourdain inspired people through his books (including Kitchen Confidential), his work as a chef (at Les Halles in New York), and his television shows (including “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown”.) Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in 2018. ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN chronicles his life as a culinary icon and inveterate adventurer. It also shines a light on his mental health issues. In April 2021, his long-time associate, Laurie Woolever, published a book, co-authored with Bourdain, called World Travel: An Irreverent Guide. ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN is produced in partnership with CNN Films and HBO Max.
Never Eat This Kind Of Fish, According To Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain always had strong views on food. His passion took him to many places around the world as he dived into different cultures and explored them through exotic food items. In his iconic essay for The New Yorker in 1999, Bourdain made some interesting revelations about the restaurant industry.