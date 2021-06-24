The Black Marble

Zola, out on Wednesday, is one of the most anticipated and visually idiosyncratic films to come out in 2021. Starring Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Riley Keough (Under The Silver Lake), the new A24 film transforms Aziah “Zola” King’s raucous 2015 Twitter account of a weekend trip stripping in Florida gone terribly wrong (a thread recently published as a book) into an odyssey worthy of Homer. As Matt Patches put in Polygon’s review out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, “So many filmmakers come to mind when the credits roll on Zola: Joel and Ethan Coen, Paul Thomas Anderson, Andrea Arnold, Martin Scorsese, and even Hollywood Shuffle director Robert Townsend — people known for synthesizing image and script, comedy and thrills, the personal and universal. Zola works at that level, with Bravo’s vision empowering Paige’s observant-but-active lead performance.”