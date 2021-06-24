The Black Marble
Sgt. A.M. Valkinov (Robert Foxworth) is newly transferred to Hollywood’s robbery division. Once a good cop, he’s been transferred—read: ejected—from the homicide division when his partner’s unexpected death triggered a nervous breakdown, and left him with a crippling vodka habit. Doing their best to look out for him, his friends in command assign him a new partner: Sgt. Natalie Zimmerman (Paula Prentiss), a detective who’s got little patience for Valkinov’s broken-down behavior.www.undertheradarmag.com