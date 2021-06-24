Cancel
Golf

Defending Michigan Amateur golf champion enters match play as No. 1 seed

By Brendan Savage, mlive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Defending champion Tyler Copp of Ann Arbor will enter match play in the 110th Michigan Amateur Golf Championship as the No. 1 seed. Copp finished atop the field in stroke play at Cascades Hills Country Club with a score of 6-under-par 66-68—134. Grant Haefner of Bloomfield Hills was second at 67-69—136 while two players – James Piot of Canton and Dan Ellis of East Lansing – tied for fourth at 2-under 138.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
