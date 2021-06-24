Cancel
Museums

Olson Kundig Reinterprets Noah's Ark for Children's Experience at the Jewish Museum in Berlin

ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompleted in 2020, amidst the pandemic, ANOHA- The Children’s World designed by Olson Kundig for the Jewish Museum in Berlin is finally opening its doors to the young public. The design reinterprets the myth of Noah’s Ark and furthers the concept and ideas of a similar installation at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, created by the firm then named Olson Sundberg Kundig Allen. More than a museum experience, the project is a space for community building, a place for imagination and play that enacts a universal story, creating an inclusive environment for children and families of all cultures and backgrounds.

#Jewish Museum Berlin#New Museum#The Jewish Museum#Sumerian#German#Design Principal#Aia#Leed#Ap#Project Architect#Architectural Staff#Iglhaut#Owner S Representative#Structural Engineer#Rentschler Und#Electrical Engineer#Lighting Design
