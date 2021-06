Roanoke is known for the electric lighted star on Mill Mountain, but it’s also steeped in train history. Once known as “Big Lick,” for a large salt lick formation along the Roanoke River, this southwest Virginia city changed its name and boomed because of its links to railroads in the 1800s. Today, ribbons of track prominently crisscross the area and cut a swath through Roanoke’s downtown. Locals and visitors appreciate the presence of the trains as an economic driver and a cultural component. It’s a legacy reflected in eateries with names inspired by trains, in museum displays and in a four-diamond hotel and conference center that was built by a rail magnate in the 1880s. It’s also a prime locale for train-watchers.