Boston Red Sox’s Garrett Richards on MLB’s new foreign substance rules: ‘I feel like I need to be a different pitcher than I have been the last 9 ½ years’

By Chris Cotillo, masslive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

After allowing walking four batters, hitting another with a pitch and allowing five runs in 1 ⅔ innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Rays, Red Sox starter Garrett Richards once again seemed dejected. In his first outing since Major League Baseball instituted its crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, Richards — who ripped the league for the timing of the decision last week in Atlanta — had imploded.

Related
MLB985thesportshub.com

Red Sox’ Garrett Richards becomes latest pitcher to openly whine about MLB crackdown on illegal substances

This is why a lot of people think baseball players are a bunch of bitches. It’s not totally fair to put Red Sox starter Garrett Richards in the same category as the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow, but in terms of insufferable baseball player rants, Richards certainly registered somewhere on the scale in his postgame presser after the Red Sox’ 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night.
MLBallfans.co

No, Red Sox pitchers aren’t struggling due to MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances

It is a tempting narrative: Red Sox pitchers are suddenly struggling due to MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances. Too bad the numbers don’t back it up at all. Indeed, Red Sox starters have slumped since MLB announced it would suspend pitchers for 10 days if they’re caught rubbing illicit substances on baseballs — from sunscreen mixed with rosin to the much-talked-about Spider Tack. Prior to Monday’s 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays, the Red Sox had surrendered 53 runs over their last six games, an average of 8.83 runs per contest.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Christian Arroyo’s grand slam gives Boston Red Sox 10-8 win over Braves to finish sweep; Garrett Richards has RBI double (first MLB hit)

ATLANTA — Christian Arroyo just can’t stop hitting clutch home runs for the Red Sox. Arroyo launched a game-winning grand slam — Boston’s first of the season — off Braves reliever A.J. Minter in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Red Sox came back to beat Atlanta, 10-8, for the second straight night. Arroyo’s fourth homer in 12 games traveled 467 feet, putting the Sox back on top after they had fallen behind an inning earlier.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Another Dramatic Red Sox Win, Garrett Richards Whining // Latest On Foreign Substance Fiasco // MLB Cheating Scandal Thread – 6/17 (Hour 1)

(0:00) Zolak and Bertrand react to Christian Arroyo fueling another dramatic Red Sox win, and Garrett Richards crying about the foreign substance crackdown after the game. (14:31) As more pitchers complain about the MLB shutting down any foreign substance use on the mound, we continue to dive into the issue and who’s really at fault.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Labors through four innings

Richards tossed four innings against Atlanta on Wednesday, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision. Richards surrendered four earned runs for the second straight outing, but he was rescued from a loss in both...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 2, Rays 8: Garrett Richards is having issues

After his last start, Garrett Richards spoke about the league’s crackdown, leading to the impression that he may be affected by the lack of sticky stuff being used now by pitchers. It’s impossible to say for what is causing his recent struggles, and he was getting hit around even before the crackdown, albeit still with solid results. But whatever’s going on, Richards does not have it right now. The veteran struggled once again on Wednesday, this time failing to even make it through two, burying the Red Sox in a whole from which they could not climb.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Adjusting to substance crackdown

Richards (4-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, four walks and a hit batsman over 1.2 innings, taking the loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Richards had little control in his first start since MLB announced it would be cracking down on the use of foreign substances by pitchers. That seemed to be a factor for the right-hander, who voiced his concerns to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com after the announcement last week. Following Wednesday's loss, he told Cotillo the crackdown "has changed pretty much everything for me. I feel like I need to be a different pitcher than I have been the last nine-and-a-half years." Richards is undergoing a transition in light of the crackdown and must do so on the fly. It's unclear if the adjustment will cost Richards his starting job, but he's next scheduled to pitch Monday at home against Kansas City.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Garrett Richards might sport different pitch mix vs. Rays after sticky substance crackdown; Christian Arroyo still out

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards might be sporting somewhat of a new repertoire on the mound when he starts against the Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. Richards, who abandoned his curveball in his last outing against the Braves and later ripped Major League Baseball for its crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, may use a different pitch mix against Tampa Bay. So far this year, he has primarily thrown three pitches -- a fastball (58.2%), slider (26.2%) and curveball (15.1%), but he may begin mixing in a two-seam fastball and changeup.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Quite frankly, Garrett Richards needs to get a grip

To say it’s been an up and down season for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards would be an understatement. While the team as a whole is staying atop the American League East, the starting pitching has been sputtering, especially Richards who struggled once again on the mound giving up five runs in just 1 2/3 innings pitched in the team’s 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards desperately needs a break to reinvent himself

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards should take some time off. What are the Boston Red Sox going to do with Garrett Richards? One thing they can’t afford to do is send him out for his next start. At least not the current version of Richards. The right-hander desperately needs to reinvent himself before he can step foot on the mound again.
MLBWashington Post

Eovaldi strong, Red Sox run win streak to 5 over Yanks, 4-2

BOSTON — Playing against the New York Yankees seems to bring out the best in Nathan Eovaldi. His latest performance has the Boston Red Sox on the verge of a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox’ Hunter Renfroe nabs Gio Urshela at home to pick up 11th outfield assist of season: ‘He has a cannon, man,’ Xander Bogaerts says

Xander Bogaerts has played with his fair share of defensively-gifted outfielders in his career with the Red Sox. Whether it be Shane Victorino, Mookie Betts, or Jackie Bradley Jr., Bogaerts has certainly seen Gold Glove-caliber defense from his teammates in the outfield over the years, and he’s seeing it again this season with Hunter Renfroe.
MLBFingerLakes1

Gerrit Cole pounded as Yankees get swept by Red Sox again

Gerrit Cole likened this installment of the American League’s most fabled rivalry to “a heavyweight fight,” acknowledging the higher stakes that accompany wearing a Yankees uniform inside Fenway Park. Asked to help his club avoid a lost New England weekend, the ace instead was dealt a knockout. Cole’s first pitch...