Watsontown Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show to start July 3
WATSONTOWN — The annual Watsontown Car, Truck and Motorcycle show as part of the Watsontown Fourth of July Celebration is fast approaching. This year the festival is Saturday, July 3 and once again will feature many antique and specialty vehicles at the Watsontown Community Park. The entrance to the park is at the corner of Matchem and Canal Streets. Registration for the show is from 8 a.m. until noon with awards presented at 1:30 p.m.www.lockhaven.com