Garrett Richards implodes in first start since MLB crackdown on foreign substances as Boston Red Sox lose, 8-2, to Rays

By Chris Cotillo, masslive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

It’s safe to say Red Sox starter Garrett Richards misses a certain gray area in baseball’s rule book. One week after ripping Major League Baseball for its crackdown on foreign substance use by pitchers, Richards had virtually no control in a brutal start against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The righty walked four, hit another by a pitch and allowed two home runs in just 1 ⅔ innings against Tampa Bay, taking the loss in a 8-2 defeat.

