Axle AI is Making Media Smarter in India With Major Customer Win and Executive Signing
Quidich, in Mumbai, benefits from Axle AI’s leading-edge remote video search technology; Axle AI retains Yogesh Sardana to grow and manage India business. Axle ai, the company whose slogan is “Making Media Smarter” has announced a high-profile customer win at Quidich Innovation Labs, a technology firm specializing in media tech for sports broadcasters. “It’s pretty exciting in that it’s helped us build a new vertical of our business, with stock footage. It’s a time saver for everyone, especially our clients” said Rahat Kulshreshtha, Founder and CEO of Quidich. “Now, what earlier took us 4 or 5 hours – where somebody needed footage from a particular location, area or monument – now takes us a matter of minutes. Earlier, all that footage was sitting on hard drives in our office – now, it’s available to anyone across the globe with high efficiency”.martechseries.com