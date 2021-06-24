Cancel
Axle AI is Making Media Smarter in India With Major Customer Win and Executive Signing

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuidich, in Mumbai, benefits from Axle AI’s leading-edge remote video search technology; Axle AI retains Yogesh Sardana to grow and manage India business. Axle ai, the company whose slogan is “Making Media Smarter” has announced a high-profile customer win at Quidich Innovation Labs, a technology firm specializing in media tech for sports broadcasters. “It’s pretty exciting in that it’s helped us build a new vertical of our business, with stock footage. It’s a time saver for everyone, especially our clients” said Rahat Kulshreshtha, Founder and CEO of Quidich. “Now, what earlier took us 4 or 5 hours – where somebody needed footage from a particular location, area or monument – now takes us a matter of minutes. Earlier, all that footage was sitting on hard drives in our office – now, it’s available to anyone across the globe with high efficiency”.

#Quidich Innovation Labs
