NEO: The World Ends With You Playable Demo to Release This Week; Final Trailer Released
A NEO: The World Ends with You playable demo is going to be made available soon on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, Square Enix confirmed. A few hours ago, the Japanese publisher released the game's final trailer which also confirmed that the playable demo, which will let players carry over their progress in the final release, will go live tomorrow, June 25th, worldwide. The demo's release coincided with the release of the final episode of The World Ends With You anime show.wccftech.com