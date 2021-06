This year, just like every year since 2015, we're expecting Apple to release a brand new Apple Watch. As always, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be Apple's best smartwatch yet, but what does that mean exactly? And what features should we expect from this device? There are many rumors as to what we may see on this year's Apple Watch. There have been many rumors about body temperature and blood sugar sensors, but will we actually see all of that this year? Continue reading to browse what's coming to the Apple Watch Series 7.