Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 Update Brings Native 4K Support on Sony’s Console as Well

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning update has been released, which brings native 4K resolution support on PlayStation 5. The remaster already supported 4K resolution on PC as well as Xbox Series X, and Xbox One X, but PS5 owners can now also enjoy the game in glorious 4K. In addition to offering support for UHD on Sony’s next-gen console, the new update also packs various improvements and fixes across all platforms.

wccftech.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#4k Uhd#New Kingdoms Of Amalur#Uhd#Thq Nordic#Nintendo Switch#Spawn#The Brigand Hall Caverns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Sony Wants You To Test The Future Of PS5

The PlayStation 5 had quite the troubled launch — even more so than the Xbox Series X|S. Not only were PS5s all gone almost immediately, but there were some frustrating bugs that had to be fixed and patched out right after the system was released. Unfortunately, as much as fans adore this new console, Sony is still fixing major issues with the system's capabilities, and the news hasn't gotten any better about the PS5 supply chain.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Marvel's Avengers' Cosmic Cube Brings the Scientist Supreme to PS5, PS4

Marvel’s Avengers’ slow path to redemption will perhaps reach make-or-break point with the Black Panther update due in August, but in the meantime Square Enix is keeping things ticking with its previously announced Cosmic Cube update. This will get underway from 22nd June, and will introduce a new Villain Sector named Beating the Odds, where you’ll attempt to take down the Scientist Supreme in a dramatic new environment.
Video GamesIGN

Airborne Kingdom - Console Announcement Trailer

Get another look at Airborne Kingdom, the sky city builder that puts you in control of their own civilization in the clouds - at first a small propellor-borne platform that will grow in population and scale into a vast, bustling kingdom. Airborne Kingdom is available now on the Epic Games Store and coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can AMD Help Microsoft Beat Sony PS5's Scorching Sales?

Sony's (NYSE:SONY) PlayStation 5 console is winning the sales battle against Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Series X. But that isn't surprising. Sony's huge installed user base and an impressive catalog of exclusive gaming titles were supposed to tip the scales in the PS5's favor despite Microsoft's attempts to seize the initiative this time with a more powerful console, at least on paper.
Video GamesIGN

PS4 and PS5 Were India’s Best-Selling Consoles in May 2021

Sony appears to have its supply issues in check with the PS4 being India’s best-selling console in May 2021. In addition to this, frequent PS5 restocks saw the newer console become India’s second best-seller. Multiple retailers tell IGN India that regular supply from Sony’s coupled with Xbox Series S and X unavailability for half of the month played a part in the PS4 and PS5’s resurgence after two straight months of Microsoft’s dominance.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Elder Scrolls Online's Console Enhanced Edition Launch Hasn't Gone Swimmingly On Sony's PlayStation 5 [Updated]

[Update: 3:31 PDT/6:31 EDT] ZeniMax Online Studios have posted a work around for the PlayStation 5 issues regarding The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced. 6 pm EDT update: Please use one of these ways to access the upgrade-Use the overflow menu on the GameHub to select the PS5 version-Open the store directly & search for "The Elder Scrolls Online: PS5 Upgrade"Begin your download from the page (a $0 purchase may be required)
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Sony is looking for beta testers for the next big PS5 update

In a nutshell: If trying out new features before everybody else is your thing, you might be interested to know that the first PlayStation 5 beta program opened today. Bear in mind that you will have to provide feedback to Sony. You might also have to deal with system-breaking bugs, but you can revert back at any time.
Video Gamesmobigyaan.com

How to connect Sony PS5 Controller with Apple iPhone

The DualSensor Controller that comes with the Sony PlayStation 5 can be paired with the iPhone and even iPad. The device is fully compatible with several games, making it easier for gamers to experience pro-level gaming. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to connect the Sony PS5...
Video GamesAndroid Central

Sony announces PS5 system software beta program

Sony has announced the first PS5 system software beta program. People can sign up for a chance to test out new PS5 features in beta. Only those in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France, and Germany are currently eligible. Much like Microsoft's Xbox Insider Program and PS4 beta...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Free Metro Exodus Next-gen Update Already Available on Xbox Series; Team Trying to Release PS5 Update in Advance as Well

The free Metro Exodus next-gen update already appears to be available for Xbox Series X|S player owning the game on last-gen consoles. The update was supposed to become available tomorrow alongside the retail release of next-gen versions, but it seems that the “release Xbox Series X|S update” button was pushed somewhat earlier. Xbox Series X owners are required to download 66.96GB of new data, although we haven’t been able to verify whether this also applies to the Xbox Series S version of the game.
Video GamesIGN

Call of Duty Warzone PS5 120Hz Support Added in Season 4 Update

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 patch includes support for 120hz displays on the PlayStation 5. According to the patch notes for Warzone's Season 4, using HDMI 2.1, players will get 120Hz support at 4k resolutions. Not having HDMI 2.1 will limit the resolution to 1080p, but will still allow for 120Hz.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Hades Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Supergiant Games during E3 2021 announced Hades will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 13. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC. Supergiant Games has confirmed the game will run at 4K resolution...
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

Sign Up for Sony’s First PS5 Beta to Test a Major System Update

Those that were lucky enough to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 are eligible to join Sony’s new PS5 beta program, now open to gamers in select countries. The beta will allow users to test features slotted for a forthcoming system update. Gamers over 18 within the U.S., Canada,...