New Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 Update Brings Native 4K Support on Sony’s Console as Well
A new Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning update has been released, which brings native 4K resolution support on PlayStation 5. The remaster already supported 4K resolution on PC as well as Xbox Series X, and Xbox One X, but PS5 owners can now also enjoy the game in glorious 4K. In addition to offering support for UHD on Sony’s next-gen console, the new update also packs various improvements and fixes across all platforms.wccftech.com