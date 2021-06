A day after Halo Infinite's multiplayer gameplay was revealed at the Xbox E3 2021 show, 343 Industries took to YouTube in a new video to give a provide a broad, yet deep overview of Halo Infinite's multiplayer offerings. The video focused on how Halo Infinite is respecting the franchise's legacy by ensuring that the game has a sandbox-driven experience, yet will also feel fresh thanks to the new and innovative pickups (broadly referred to as "equipment") that players can use creatively in battle to turn the tide. The new Warthog-like Razorback vehicle was also shown off, and players will be able to place weapons and objectives in a strorage compartment in the Razorback's rear, which is awesome. The dynamic vehicle damage system that allows players to damage and destroy specific parts of vehicles, such as tires, was also shown off.