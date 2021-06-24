Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AOC launches 4K gaming monitor U28G2XU with 144 Hz and 1 ms

HEXUS.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe monitors’ lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time ensure artefact-free, fast and fluid visual feedback for gamers to react instantly. The U28G2XU offers AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, ensuring an eye-catching dynamic range. The AOC U28G2XU will be available from August 2021 at an RRP of £589.

hexus.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#4k Resolution#Gaming#The 1#Mice#Aoc#Ms Gtg#Nvidia G Sync#Vesa#Dlss#Ips#Displayport#Hdmi#Qhd#178 178#Dci#W#Flickerfree#Dial Point#Game Colour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
AMD
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best 4K monitors in 2021: Top Dell, LG and Samsung monitors

If you're looking for the best 4K monitor, you've come to the right place. Prices are tumbling and the displays have more features than ever. Full HD displays are no longer worth considering for photo, video or design work because 4K support is normal across operating systems and creative software, and Ultra HD video is available everywhere from Netflix to YouTube. Plus more computers than ever can drive 4K displays, too.
Video Gamescioreview.com

TPV Technology and EStars Partner to Offer the Latest AOC and Philips Gaming Monitors

EStars opens a dedicated gaming hall at The Dubai Mall. FREMONT, CA: TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest manufacturer of computer monitors, participates at EStars as part of a new agreement that will see its brands AOC and Philips utilize their gaming monitors in esports tournaments. EStars is one of the most well-known names in grassroots esports tournaments, where players of all ages are welcome to participate and compete in a fun and engaging environment.
Electronicscriticalhit.net

Razer at E3 2021 – New monitor, gaming laptops, and pandemic masks announced

E3 2021 is almost over, and in keeping with the theme of everyone getting a small press conference, Razer hit the digital stage yesterday to show off its upcoming wares. Nothing too surprising here: some new hardware, confirmation of post-pandemic fashion, and a few peripherals were the order of the day, each one featuring the Razer brand of style, green, and a whole lot of RGB.
Electronicsava360.com

Gigabyte’s Aorus FV43U gaming monitor is a 43-inch, 4K monster

Something to look forward to: If you’ve managed to (somehow) get your hands on the latest and greatest PC gaming hardware from Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, now might be the time to invest in a new monitor. If so, Gigabyte wants to convince you that its newest offering, the FV43U, is the way to go. Its size rivals many household TVs at 43 inches, while still retaining all the features you’d expect from a high-end gaming monitor.
Electronicsthinkcomputers.org

Viotek GNV30CBXA 30-inch 200 Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Review

Typically when it comes to super-fast refresh rate displays (144 Hz and above) we see them in sizes between 24 and 28 inches and they generally have a 16:9 aspect ratios. Ultrawide’s are typically considered muti-use displays for both productivity and gaming so we typically don’t see these displays with refresh rates over 144 Hz. Well it looks like Viotek is going to change this with their newly released GNV30CBXA. The Viotek GNV30CBXA is a 30-inch VA panel monitor with a 2560 x 1080 resolution, giving it a 21:9 aspect ratio, very impressive 200 Hz refresh rate, 1800R curve and a price of just over $300! Is this going to be the new must have display for gamers looking for a high refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio? Read on as we take a look!
Electronicspetapixel.com

Razer Launches Raptor 27, the First THX Certified PC Monitor

Razer has announced a new 27-inch PC monitor that it says is the first in the industry to receive THX certification. It features a Quad HD (1440p) monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, a one-millisecond response time, and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Razer says that this new...
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

Best Ultrawide Monitors for Gaming, Creative Work, and More

Ultrawide monitors are great alternatives to working with multiple screens. They give you plenty of screen real estate to easily multitask—and can make gaming extremely fun and immersive. As versatile as ultrawide monitors are, not every monitor is going to fit your needs. You’ll need to pick one built for your needs.
Electronicseteknix.com

Razer Unveils Impressive New Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor

Razer has a new addition to its multi-award-winning gaming monitors, the new Razer Raptor 27. It features a 165Hz display with a 1ms response time, as well as a resolution of (QHD) 2560 x 1440 pixels. The panel is a wide-angle IPS. This is backed up by both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay regardless of what hardware you’re running.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Razer upgrades Raptor 27 gaming monitor to 165Hz

Razer has announced a brand new Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor at its E3 2021 show, a follow-up to its sleek gaming monitor from a few years back. The new monitor is very much a like-for-like swap for the previous model, although there is one notable improvement. The new Raptor is capable 165Hz, a step-up from the 144Hz previously. It's not clear whether that's the result of a whole new panel or a moderate overclock out of the box, but I would guess the latter as the remaining specs are near-enough identical.
TV ShowsAndroid Central

Best 4K Monitor Deals for May 2021

You need a 4K monitor. Well, maybe you don't need it, but you definitely want it. There are a lot of benefits to having 4K resolution on a computer monitor, whether you are deep into photo editing, play computer games, or want the best way to watch movies and TV shows while sitting at your computer desk.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor has a 350 Hz refresh rate with a 0.3 ms GtG response

Keep up with the competition using the Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor. This gaming display has a fast 360 Hz refresh rate with a 0.3 ms GtG response. And, at 24.5 inches, this eSports monitor sits right in your field of vision while the ZeroFrame design lets you play without any distracting bezels. What’s more, the NVIDIA G-SYNC technology provides smooth, tear-free immersion during every game. Even cooler, NVIDIA’S Reflex Latency Analyzer measures exactly how long it takes for your clicks to translate to on-screen movements. What’s more, the DisplayHDR 400 lets you enjoy a wide color gamut and beautiful accuracy. Additionally, the Acer Predator X25 features ergonomic tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. Moreover, with 5 USB ports, there’s a connection for pretty much anything. Finally, with the latest vision care technology, you can stare at those color-rich landscapes for as long as you choose.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Lenovo launches a new Thunderbolt Dock alongside its notebooks and monitor

Alongside its enterprise-centric ThinkPads and an ultra-wide monitor, Lenovo has unveiled a new Thunderbolt dock for power users. It is designed to interface with Thunderbolt 4.0 ports and offers a wide selection of connectivity options. The ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock appears to be an incremental upgrade over a similar product it launched earlier this year.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Best Buy has gaming monitors in all price ranges on sale

Best Buy currently has a bunch of gaming monitors for sale. Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor: Now $199.99, was $249.99. LG 27-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Now $349.99, was $499.99. Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor: Now...
Electronicsgeekdad.com

AOC GK500 -Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

AOC releases an excellent budget-friendly gaming keyboard with the AGON GK500. Recently Geekdad reviewed the AOC AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard and the AGON AGM700 Gaming Mouse and AMM700 Mousepad, which are fabulous peripherals for high-end gamers. But if you are a more budget-conscious gamer that still yearns for great performance at an entry-level price, then the AGON GK500 may be for you.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Save £120 on the 240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor has been reduced to £429 following a £120 price cut in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale. The Odyssey G7 features a curved design and a 27-inch QLED screen. It’s also got a Quad HD resolution, meaning it could be a good option for both PC gamers and owners of the Xbox Series S. Support for HDR600 is also included.