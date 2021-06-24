AOC launches 4K gaming monitor U28G2XU with 144 Hz and 1 ms

Typically when it comes to super-fast refresh rate displays (144 Hz and above) we see them in sizes between 24 and 28 inches and they generally have a 16:9 aspect ratios. Ultrawide’s are typically considered muti-use displays for both productivity and gaming so we typically don’t see these displays with refresh rates over 144 Hz. Well it looks like Viotek is going to change this with their newly released GNV30CBXA. The Viotek GNV30CBXA is a 30-inch VA panel monitor with a 2560 x 1080 resolution, giving it a 21:9 aspect ratio, very impressive 200 Hz refresh rate, 1800R curve and a price of just over $300! Is this going to be the new must have display for gamers looking for a high refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio? Read on as we take a look!