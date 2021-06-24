Chesapeake Bay grade improves slightly

Rylee Wernoch ’21 has secured a position at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center through the Chesapeake Conservation Corps. In a position hosted by the Chesapeake Conservation Corps, Rylee Wernoch ’21 has joined a cohort of 30 recent college graduates who are working to conserve the Chesapeake Bay. Wernoch will work at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, an environmental research and education facility near the Western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. Through the position, which she secured through the help of the Salisbury Center for Career, Professional and Experiential Education, she will also participate in retreats and career development opportunities and complete a capstone project.