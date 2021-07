With less than five months before Georgia’s municipal elections come around, the Polk County Board of Elections is navigating some familiar and unfamiliar challenges. Voters in each of Polk County’s three cities will vote on multiple seats on their governing boards on Nov. 2, and acting Polk County Elections Director Brande Coggins reported to the board at its meeting on Wednesday, June 16, that she has gotten positive feedback from each one that the county will be conducting their elections for them.