KLEVV has announced a couple of new PCIe NVMe drives for the global market that is stealthy and simple. For starters, the CRAS C920 finally steps up the game by using PCIe 4.0 as the transfer protocol and as expected, it rivals some of the top boys in the market at 7.0GB/s reads and 6.85GB/s writes with compatibility spanned across both Intel and AMD due to both them supporting PCIe 4.0 with their latest CPU offerings. Capacities available are 1TB and 2TB.