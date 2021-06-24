TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD
_ TEAMGROUP unveils the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD with two patented cooling modules, QLC Flash, and PCIe Gen4x4 interface that supports the latest NVMe1.4 standard and provides a massive capacity of up to 4TB. Consumers can opt for different specs based on their preference and needs, and gamers can have everything from cooling, performance, and capacity in one SSD, and explore the infinite possibilities with T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD.hexus.net