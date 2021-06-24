Cancel
Bloxom, VA

Bloxom handyman gets suspended 40 yr. sentence for embezzlement and grand larceny

Cover picture for the articleA Bloxom handyman was sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court recently to a total of 40 years in prison for embezzlement and grand larceny. Terms set for Corey Wayne Marshall, 43, of Quail Circle, were suspended. He apologized to the victims. “I’m going to make some big changes in my life,” the defendant said. “I feel so much better now. All that smoking and drinking that’s done.” Marshall said his drug of choice was cocaine, which he was using every other day to stay awake while working. Marshall has been a trustee at the Accomack Jail for 14 months and has obtained a job so he can pay restitution of more than $16,000.

