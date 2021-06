Featured Image Source: Starship Render Created By @ErcXspace via Twitter. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell participated at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference (ISDC) on June 25. Shotwell shared that the company aims to conduct Starship’s first orbital flight test as soon as this summer, SpaceX is “shooting for July,” Shotwell said. SpaceX has an ambitious flight plan for its debut attempt to low Earth orbit. According to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, SpaceX plans to fly Starship from Boca Chica Beach in South Texas and land it approximately 100-kilometers in the ocean off the northwest coast of Kauai in Hawaii. SpaceX is rapidly building a launch tower to support the giant Super Heavy rocket that will propel the Starship spacecraft to orbit, pictured below.