Holly Willoughby’s lilac gingham skirt is another high street hit – and it’s currently on sale

Whether you’re an avid follower of her daily hashtag #hwstyle or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning outfits have fast become a major talking point – and today is no exception.

This week, the presenter has already given us a selection of dreamy high street ensembles, from a red flowy dress with puff sleeves from & Other Stories to a silk shirt from Boden , proving that she is no stranger to wearing an affordable find.

And for today’s look, Holly’s opted for yet another bargain item, including a midi skirt that features a summer-ready gingham print from Zara. The best part? It’s currently on sale, with an impressive 35 per cent off.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Holly has paired the midi with a cream cashmere jumper from Pure Collection and a neutral pair of heels to really let the skirt do the talking.

If you want to get your hands on the presenter’s look, we recommend acting fast because, owing to its pocket-friendly price tag and the fact it’s currently on sale, we predict it will sell out quickly.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a midi skirt from Zara that is currently reduced from £27.99 to just £17.99 – a saving of 35 per cent.

Zara gingham knit skirt: Was £27.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

The high-waisted skirt features a gingham pattern in a pastel shade of purple and is designed with an elasticated waistband.

It’s made from a knitted material, making it ideal for cooler summer days, and can be paired with everything from the matching crop top (was £17.99, now £12.99, Zara.com ), to a plain white T-shirt.

Pure Collection cashmere slim fit crew neck sweater: £115, Purecollection.com

For her look this morning, Holly paired the bargain skirt with a cashmere sweater from Pure Collection.

The knit features a crew neck with subtle stitch detailing and neat classic shape that can be styled up and down effortlessly, with everything from tailored trousers to denim jeans.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

