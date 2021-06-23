Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Reasons a Medical Malpractice Lawyer Should be Consulted

By jamiemoses288
artvoice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people think lawyers are only for someone who has been seriously injured or is involved in criminal activity. They do not understand how vital an attorney can be in other situations. Medical injuries can range from significant to mild. However, it would be best if you were not responsible for paying for the repercussions of someone else’s mistake or negligence in either case. It is often a good idea to consult with a skilled and experienced legal team to determine what compensation you are entitled to. The reasons to hire a medical malpractice lawyer are numerous, but there are ten that are considered the most beneficial.

www.artvoice.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Malpractice#Lawyers#Medical Negligence#Medical Errors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
New Orleans, LAlegalnewsline.com

Mass tort lawyers sue consultant it hired for litigation

NEW ORLEANS (Legal Newsline) -- A Louisiana law firm has brought suit against consultants over a seven-figure dispute. The Dugan Law Firm filed a complaint on May 14 in the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans against Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC for breach of contract. The defendant removed the case to New Orleans federal court on June 8.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Lawyers Should Still Hire Other Lawyers To Perform Their Legal Work

There is an old expression among lawyers that goes something like “he who represents himself has a fool for a client.” The gist of the axiom is that individuals may not have the expertise or perspective necessary to adequately represent themselves, so it is prudent to seek independent counsel to handle a matter. Despite the common understanding that interests are better served by independent counsel, some lawyers decide to represent themselves in legal matters, even in situations with which a lawyer may not have much experience. For a variety of reasons, lawyers should usually still hire other lawyers to handle their legal work in a number of situations.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Ex-Hogan Lovells Lawyer Sues Unum for Disability Benefits (1)

A former Hogan Lovells LLP attorney with fibromyalgia sued Unum Life Insurance Co. of America in Maryland federal court, claiming the insurer improperly denied her claim for long-term disability benefits. Kelly Balkin says Unum incorrectly determined that her fibromyalgia symptoms weren’t disabling by relying on the opinions of in-house doctors...
Lawtheridgewoodblog.net

Attorney Specializing In Medical Malpractice

Many people are killed, and countless others suffer non-fatal injuries due to medical malpractice each year. Medical malpractices occur when a medical professional’s treatment provided to you is below the accepted standard of practice in the medical community and causes harm to you. The treatment can either be action taken by the doctor or something the doctor failed to do, and that action or omission must have caused injury or death. Since medical malpractice occurs frequently, you must understand what to do if ever you are a victim.
Lawtheridgewoodblog.net

legal professional

There are hundreds of thousands of lawyers to choose from, all specializing in different fields, catering to different clients, and available at vastly different price points. This huge selection, combined with the many variables, makes it very challenging for both businesses and individual clients to select the right lawyer for the job. Whether you are trying to settle a divorce, manage a criminal case, or just looking to get your will written down, it can be difficult to find the right person in a marketplace where it is difficult to gauge the quality of services professionals provide.
Healthhealio.com

Complete medical records are vital in cases of potential malpractice

DENVER – Carefully handle patients who phone your office with complaints, as this situation could make you and your practice vulnerable to a malpractice claim, Theresa Fleming, OD, JD, said in her presentation here at Optometry’s Meeting. “The most difficult situation is when someone calls in and says they have...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How Do Lawyers Differ And Which One Should You Hire

If you have been searching for the right lawyer to help with a specific legal issue, you may have already realized that there are several kinds of specialized lawyers out there for any legal problem an individual or business may come across. The legal field is broad and complicated, so...
Congress & Courtsbenefitspro.com

Supreme Court ruling should help ACA stick: Health care lawyer

A health care lawyer says the new U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act is about more than procedural rules. Stephen Lucke, a partner at law firm of Dorsey & Whitney and the co-chair of the firm’s health litigation group, contends in a commentary on the ruling that the court majority clearly meant to keep the ACA in place.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Hot 97-5

Minnesota Rep Has Personal Reasons in Fight for Medical Marijuana Gun Rights

Did you know that a prescription for medical marijuana equals revocation of gun rights?. According to Star Tribune (Minnesota), pro-gun advocates are teaming up with cannabis advocates to fight for medical marijuana users' gun rights. The groups are lobbying for the federal government to recognize the plant as medicinal, rather than as a schedule I drug - so that patients can have guns. Star Tribune reports, "If their effort is successful, Minnesota would be the first of 36 states that allow medical marijuana in some form to appeal directly to the federal government on behalf of its enrollees."
HealthMacomb Daily

Why you should manage your medical records

Tara Nurin has lived in seven states and seen at least a dozen doctors. So, in an effort to organize her health information, Nurin, a freelance journalist and author, started compiling decades worth of her medical records. Sometimes, the process has been surprisingly simple. Other times, it’s been exasperating. Nurin,...
Traffic Accidentsirvineweekly.com

Should I Hire an Irvine Personal Injury Lawyer?

If you’ve been seriously injured in an accident caused by somebody else’s negligence or recklessness, you could be facing large out of pocket medical expenses and loss of income from long term disability. California law allows victims to recoup these and other losses from the responsible parties, helping people avoid financial ruin. Personal injury cases can be complicated, and deadlines can be short, so hiring an experienced Irvine personal injury lawyer is the best way to ensure the success of your claim. Handling your personal injury claim yourself may be penny-wise and pound foolish because insurance companies typically offer unrepresented plaintiffs pennies on the dollar. If you want to avoid leaving money on the table, hiring an experienced, local accident attorney is the smartest move you can make.
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

7,000 Health Workers Facing Termination If Not Fingerprinted

Roughly 7,000 health care workers across the state who were hired during the pandemic must be terminated if they aren’t fingerprinted for state-mandated background checks before July 20, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning in urgent memos being sent to nursing homes, home health agencies, chronic disease hospitals and other health care facilities.
Lawpraisedc.com

New Laws Taking Effect In The DMV July 1st

The new law banning balloon releases goes into effect July 1, 2021 and will carry a possible $25 fine. The minimum fine for littering in Virginia will double on July 1, going from $250 to $500. Death Penalty. The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation earlier this year to end capital...
Healththekatynews.com

9 Benefits of health insurance

In today’s world, every age group is facing health issues from children to young generation to elder. The reason is not only one but many others- lack of well-balanced diet, poor nutrition, pollution levels, genetics, etc are causing health problems in people that further increases the medical expenses. To safeguard the medical expenses and other huge costs, one can adopt health insurance for heart patient in India to save one life and expenses at the same time. There are several more benefits of health insurance as discussed in the below article-
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

11th Circ judges weary of Trump-era memo on tipped worker pay

(Reuters) - Judges on an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel have cast doubt on whether a Trump-era U.S. Department of Labor opinion letter properly interpreted federal law on paying tipped workers for performing nontipped tasks, and suggested it was not owed deference in a lawsuit against Denny's Inc.