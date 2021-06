Argentina striker Lionel Messi confessed on Sunday that he worries about contracting COVID-19, a day before he kicks off another Copa America with the national side amid a spate of infections among rival teams. Players or officials from Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela tested positive for the virus even before the South American tournament kicked off on Sunday evening in Brasilia. Messi, who will line up for Argentina in their opener against Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, said the fear of contracting the virus was widespread in the squad.