Ashland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 431 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cable, or 13 miles north of Chippewa Flowage West, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Namekagon around 445 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Clam Lake. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
